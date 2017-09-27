Will a hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico ever recover?

It's been a week since Hurricane Maria became the second storm to hit Puerto Rico — leaving a devastated island behind. The humanitarian crisis gets worse by the day. There's not enough water and people are dying. There's been concern that the federal help's not coming soon enough, but yesterday President Trump didn't buy that, calling the federal response "great" and "amazing." But a week after the island lost all electrical power FEMA is just getting up to speed. There's already talk of rebuilding, but we hear that many people are still isolated while others feel "hopeless." Still others are lined up to move to the mainland, where there's a growing awareness of the obvious: native Puerto Ricans are American citizens.

Guests:

Hector Alejandro Santiago Rodriguez, horticulture and agronomy specialist

Patricia Mazzei, Miami Herald (@PatriciaMazzei)

Darren Soto, US House of Representatives (@DarrenSoto)

Chris Skopec, Project Hope (@projecthopeorg)

Armando Valdés-Prieto, lawyer, writer and political strategist (@armandovaldes)

