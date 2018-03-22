ON AIR
Haunted

Tara has always believed in ghosts, so she wasn’t surprised when a ghost starting haunting her Los Feliz apartment. That is, until she found out that the ghost was actually something far more frightening.

Mar 22, 2018

Tara loves magic, and she'd always believed in ghosts, so she wasn’t surprised when she started to notice strange things at her Los Feliz apartment, like open doors and strange sounds. But then she discovered something more frightening than any ghost.


Tara with Eugene Burger, her teacher at the Magic and Mystery School.
Photo courtesy of Tara Walker


The first night Tara (right) attended the Magic Castle as a member,
with Sabrina (left) and friend Steve Shin. Photo courtesy of Tara Walker.


Tara's Los Feliz backyard with friends Photo courtesy of Tara Walker.


Tara's backyard. Photo courtesy of Tara Walker.

CREDITS

Engineer: Ray Guarna
Editors: Bob Carlson and Nick White
Theme music by Alex Weston, with music help from Joe Augustine and Narrative Music.
Episode art by Tina Carlson.

The music featured is “Unknown Destination” by Norwegian composer Kaada from his forthcoming album Closing Statements.
“Unknown Destination" is available now on iTunes
For more about Kaada

Special thanks: Matt Holzman and everyone who came to Tara’s magic show

Host:
Bob Carlson

Producers:
Carla Green
Tara Walker

