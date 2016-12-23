Holiday Snow Globes
For the holidays, we're bringing you three memories, frozen in time like a snow globe tableau. A reluctant Santa Claus, a Jewish family's Christmas tree, and one holiday airport surprise.
If you shake up this first holiday snow globe, you'll find snow falling inside a bedroom, where a man is getting dressed. He's putting on pants that are about 30 sizes too big – then a red coat, a red hat, and a beard. He's Santa Claus. And, at first, being Santa is just a job for him. Until it becomes something more like a way of life.
Christopher McCabe's career has taken him from the grill at Jack-in-the-Box to the English faculty at Pasadena City College. He is now a writer based in Los Angeles.
Christopher McCabe
Christopher McCabe as Santa Claus
The next snow globe scene is set at the airport, where a chaotic mass of people is swarming an airport gate, waiting to pack into a sold-out flight from New York to Portland, Maine. Wedged somewhere in the middle, there are two people – both young men – also waiting to board. But when you look a little closer, you realize that, for some reason, they're in disguise. Nose putty, fake sideburns, dyed hair – everything. The disguises are cheap, and very suspicious for airline passengers. But somehow, they've made it to the gate. It is 1986, after all.
Doug Bost is a writer living in Brooklyn. He hosts a bi-weekly comedy podcast called Grown Ass Men.
Doug Bost (R) with Chris Hatfield (L) and Steve Wicks (C) when they were in high school
The last holiday snow globe scene is a bit more traditional. It's a family sitting around a Christmas tree. But, upon closer inspection, something's a little off. For one thing, there's a menorah in the corner. Because, as it turns out, the family's actually Jewish. Or – mostly Jewish, anyway. And despite the holidays hanging heavy with tradition, they're somehow also godless, nonetheless.
Dylan Brody is an award-winning playwright, a humorist and story-teller. His new special, Dylan Brody's Driving Hollywood will be available to the public as of February 14, 2017.
Dylan Brody at age 11
Dylan Brody