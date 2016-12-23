Holiday Snow Globes

The next snow globe scene is set at the airport, where a chaotic mass of people is swarming an airport gate, waiting to pack into a sold-out flight from New York to Portland, Maine. Wedged somewhere in the middle, there are two people – both young men – also waiting to board. But when you look a little closer, you realize that, for some reason, they're in disguise. Nose putty, fake sideburns, dyed hair – everything. The disguises are cheap, and very suspicious for airline passengers. But somehow, they've made it to the gate. It is 1986, after all.

Doug Bost is a writer living in Brooklyn. He hosts a bi-weekly comedy podcast called Grown Ass Men.



Doug Bost (R) with Chris Hatfield (L) and Steve Wicks (C) when they were in high school