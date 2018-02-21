The Outsider

Randy was a young nerd in 1982, obsessed with film director Francis Ford Coppola. When Randy ordered a pair of shoes from a magazine, it set off a chain of unlikely events that led him to the Tulsa, Oklahoma set of “The Outsiders” and a friendship with his favorite director. Randy’s cosmic twist of fate put him smack in the center of the “Brat Pack,” and jump-started his show business career.



Theme Music by Alex Weston with music help from Joe Augustine and Narrative Music. Production help from Nomin Ujiyediin.

You can find the Outsiders House on Facebook







Randy's first picture with the venerable Panaflex camera. Courtesy Randy Shaofsky.





Randy poses with actors Emilio Estevez and Rob Lowe. Courtesy Randy Shaofsky.





Francis Coppola and Randy, May, 1982 and March, 2016. Courtesy Randy Shaofsky.





Randy on the set of The Outsiders with Susie Hinton and David Inhofe, May, 1982. Courtesy Randy Shaofsky.





