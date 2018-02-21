ON AIR
The Outsider

A young movie nerd from Los Angeles finds himself in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on the set of Francis Ford Coppola’s redemption film, “The Outsiders,” thanks to a strange cosmic twist of fate (and a pair of mail-order shoes).

Feb 22, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Randy was a young nerd in 1982, obsessed with film director Francis Ford Coppola. When Randy ordered a pair of shoes from a magazine, it set off a chain of unlikely events that led him to the Tulsa, Oklahoma set of “The Outsiders” and a friendship with his favorite director. Randy’s cosmic twist of fate put him smack in the center of the “Brat Pack,” and jump-started his show business career.

Theme Music by Alex Weston  with music help from Joe Augustine and Narrative Music. Production help from Nomin Ujiyediin.

You can find the Outsiders House on Facebook

camera
Randy's first picture with the venerable Panaflex camera. Courtesy  Randy Shaofsky.


Randy poses with actors Emilio Estevez and Rob Lowe. Courtesy Randy Shaofsky.


Francis Coppola and Randy, May, 1982 and March, 2016. Courtesy Randy Shaofsky.


Randy on the set of The Outsiders with Susie Hinton and David Inhofe, May, 1982. Courtesy Randy Shaofsky.


Randy with Danny Boy O'Connor. Courtesy of Randy Shaofsky


CREDITS

Host:
Bob Carlson

Producers:
Bob Carlson

