A splitting headache

Untenable plans to break up California are almost as old as the state itself, and Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says a new proposal to divide the state into three separate entities is no different. Even it if it were to get voter approval this fall, the state Legislature and Congress would have to sign off. That’s not going to happen. Meanwhile, Mathews says any effort to divide California along geographical lines is destined to fail because the state is too diverse. And he has a modest proposal for future would-be state splitters: forget geography and focus on lifestyle.