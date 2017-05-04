ON AIR
California courts disaster

California's courts have become a dangerously faulty foundation for our state's economy and government.

May 04, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

If you're looking for reasons why California can seem ungovernable, start with the courts.  Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says state courts have been broken for so long that we've stopped expecting them to work. Much of the dysfunction is due to inadequate funding. And the effects can be felt in everything from California's inadequate schools, to its housing crisis and poor business climate. The problems in the courts also raise profound questions about justice dealt out by the state's legal system. Mathews says the mess can be cleaned by giving the courts the money they need to do their job.

