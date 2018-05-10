Stars and strife

California and Texas are on opposite sides of the nation’s widening political divide, but Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says the rival states have more in common than you might think. For starters, they are as large or bigger– geographically and population-wise – than a lot of countries, and wealthier than most. Both also crave more autonomy from the federal government. And they both have a strong interest in repairing the fierce political and social fractures that currently exist in the United States. Mathews says it’s time for the Lone Star and Golden states to get together to talk about peaceful coexistence.