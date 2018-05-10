California and Texas are on opposite sides of the nation’s widening political divide, but Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says the rival states have more in common than you might think. For starters, they are as large or bigger– geographically and population-wise – than a lot of countries, and wealthier than most. Both also crave more autonomy from the federal government. And they both have a strong interest in repairing the fierce political and social fractures that currently exist in the United States. Mathews says it’s time for the Lone Star and Golden states to get together to talk about peaceful coexistence.
Stars and strife
It’s up to California and Texas to address the polarization of the nation.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Joe Mathews
More From Zócalo's Connecting California
LATEST BLOG POSTS
And the next story we’re going to investigate is… The results are in! Two weeks ago, we asked you to participate in a voting round to determine which of your awesome questions Curious Coast should investigate next. Today, after… Read More
Superintendent Austin Beutner emphasizes kid-centric vision for LAUSD On Tuesday, Austin Beutner was named LAUSD’s new superintendent. He’s held high-profile jobs at City Hall and the LA Times. He did very well in private equity before that. But… Read More