June 25 has been declared Bourdain Day, a day to celebrate the life of the late chef and raconteur Anthony Bourdain. Join us as we revisit some of Bourdain's classic interviews with Good Food. Plus, a visit to a remarkable memorial in New York. Also, we learn more about Tony’s love of punk rock from his memorable appearance on KCRW’s Guest DJ Project.
A day to remember Anthony Bourdain
“Kitchen Confidential”: the book changed Anthony Bourdain’s life
The first time Good Food host Evan Kleiman interviewed Anthony Bourdain was in July of 2000, shortly after his first book came out. In 1999, he had written a widely read...
What Brasserie Les Halles meant to Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain had a self-professed affinity for the everyman. As the longtime executive chef of Brasserie Les Halles in New York, he had an interest in making the...
Anthony Bourdain glimpsed the “nasty” side of the food world
In 2006, Anthony Bourdain visited Good Food to discuss “ Nasty Bits ,” a collection of essays diving deeper into the food world and all of its indiscretions.
Bourdain’s evolution over the years
In 2010, Anthony Bourdain spoke with Evan Kleiman about “ Medium Raw ,” a memoir that became a sequel of sorts to “Kitchen Confidential.”
In New York, a sidewalk tribute to Anthony Bourdain
As news of Anthony Bourdain’s death spread a year ago, something remarkable happened. A spontaneous memorial sprung up on a sidewalk in New York.
