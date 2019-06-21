A day to remember Anthony Bourdain

Hosted by
Shortly after Bourdain’s death last year, mourners taped notes to the windows of the now-shuttered Brasserie Les Halles in New York City. Photo by Nick Liao/KCRW

June 25 has been declared Bourdain Day, a day to celebrate the life of the late chef and raconteur Anthony Bourdain. Join us as we revisit some of Bourdain's classic interviews with Good Food. Plus, a visit to a remarkable memorial in New York. Also, we learn more about Tony’s love of punk rock from his memorable appearance on KCRW’s Guest DJ Project.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia