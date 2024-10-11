Gerrymandering is terrible but this chocolate bar is delicious

Dating back to the 19th century, gerrymandering involves manipulating the boundaries of electoral districts for political advantage. Who does it help? Who does it hurt? It disproportionately harms communities of color, explains David Greene, host of KCRW's Left, Right and Center.

The term comes from US vice president Elbridge Gerry. Earlier in his career, while he was governor of Massachusetts, he redrew districts to benefit his party. The Boston Gazette ran a political cartoon noting that the shape of one district looked like a mythological salamander. Gerry + salamander = gerrymander. Two centuries later, we still use the term.

When it comes to gerrymandering, the Supreme Court has been reluctant to intervene. In fact, a 2024 SCOTUS ruling made it much more difficult to challenge state redistricting plans as unconstitutional racial gerrymanders. Closer to home, California attorney general Rob Bonta is pushing officials to finalize new LA City council district boundaries by the 2026 primary election.

Regardless of where you live, voting is a fundamental right and it's important to exercise it, even in gerrymandered districts, Greene emphasizes.

The 2024 presidential election is less than a month away. You can register to vote by clicking here.