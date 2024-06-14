25 peach recipes for a peachy keen summer

Dare you eat a peach? Of course! Especially if it's summer and it's in a delicious pie, tart, crumble, crisp or bowl of ice cream. Right now, peaches are hitting stores and farmers markets. Take advantage of the bounty and try making one of these recipes.

PEACH PIES

Evan Kleiman's Plainly Delicious Peach Pie

"Sometimes an ingredient is so superb that to gussy it up would be a shame," Evan Kleiman, KCRW's own pie queen, writes. This recipe contains no other fruit aside from peaches and it has no fancy accouterments, like an almond crust or an amaretti crumble top. Evan Kleiman recommends Elberta peaches but you should use whichever fresh peaches you can get your hands on. Get the recipe



Evan Kleiman's Easiest Peach Pie Ever

All people should be able to enjoy the glories of pie. So if you don't want to make a crust from scratch, you can follow this recipe, which starts with a frozen, pre-made crust. Slice in the fruit, add sugar, squeeze some lemon, and bake. No special equipment necessary! Get the recipe



James and the Giant Bourbon Honey Peach Pie

This pie earned Emily Baker of A Gilt Nutmeg first place in the Tim Burton-inspired category at a long-ago Good Food Pie Contest. The recipe still holds up. Get the recipe



Hatfield's Peach Pie

Chef Karen Hatfield loves traditional peach pies but finds the deep-dish format difficult to do in a restaurant. So she created this recipe, which is a spin on the classic version. Make sure you use the freshest peaches available. Get the recipe



Summer Farmer Peach Pie

Chef Josh Graves throws in rosemary and thyme, roasts the peaches, makes a gluten-free crust and incorporates a vanilla crème chantilly into his peach pie. He recommends eating this pie with ice cream. Get the recipe



Darjeeling Tea Peach Pie with Darjeeling Ice Cream

Robert Wemischner, a culinary instructor at Los Angeles Trade Technical College, loves tea. Darjeeling, when used in pie, adds a subtle undernote and pairs beautifully with sweet tart peaches during the summer. He simmers the peaches in brewed tea and sweetens the mixture to taste, then thickens it with a slurry of cornstarch and peach cooking liquid. Get the recipe



Fried Peach Pies

Evan Kleiman uses Crisco for the crust because butter burns at high temperatures but since you're dipping the crust into fat, you can use less than you would in a typical pie crust. This deep-fried crust recalls the best cannoli shells — shattering bubbles on the outer layer, a layer of flaky dough beneath that, not too sweet peaches. Get the recipe



Peach-Mascarpone Custard Pie with Amaretti Cookie Crumble

Many years ago, Evan Kleiman shared this recipe with Tasting Table and now, we're sharing it with you. It involves blind-baking the pie dough so break out the dry beans or pie weights. Get the recipe



Peach Ice Cream Pie with Warm Blueberry Compote, Candied Ginger-Almond Crumble, and Whipped Cream

Shiho Yoshikawa of Sweet Rose Creamery brings us this exquisite concoction of fruit and ice cream with a gingersnap crust. It will take you two days to bake it but you'll be glad you did. Get the recipe

COMBO PEACH PIES

Joy the Baker's Peach and Blueberry Pie

Joy Wilson aka Joy the Baker loves talking biscuits and baking. Her pie involves a lot more peaches (three pounds) than blueberries (one cup). Get the recipe



Blackberry Peach Pie

Becky Reams makes a classic pie better by adding bourbon caramel sauce. "This blackberry peach pie highlights the beautiful bounty of summer's sun-kissed fruit, with a little extra oomph," she explains. Get the recipe



Peach Blueberry Pie with Cream Cheese Topping

Amateur chef Sam Robinson loves competing in culinary contests in Southern California. He also wanted to make a summer fruit pie that incorporated sweet, salty, creamy, and crunchy elements. Get the recipe

PEACH GALETTES, TARTS & CRISPS

Elberta Peach Galettes

Amelia Saltsman, author of the Santa Monica Farmers Market Cookbook, loves making galettes, small or large. They're easier, quicker, and more forgiving than traditional two-crust or lattice-topped pies. Because so much of the fruit's surface is exposed, the juices thicken through evaporation so you don't need a lot of sugar or any additional starch. Elberta peaches work particularly well because they hold their shape, color, and sweetness, even with long cooking. Get the recipe



Peach Galette

Evan Kleiman made this galette during a Good Food episode honoring Jonathan Gold. Before you bake it, you'll need to prepare the dough. Get the recipe



White Peach-Brown Sugar Tart

Priscilla Mayfield adapted this tart from a Ruth Reichl recipe. Get the recipe



Evan Kleiman's Duck Peach Cherry Galette with Savory White Cornmeal Crust

Inspired by the cornmeal crust in Adrienne Kane's United States of Pie as well as stone fruit season, Evan combines peaches, cherries, and duck meat into a one-of-a-kind creation. It's seasoned with sweet, warming chai spices and a bit of black pepper for bite. To give it more structure, she suggests baking the galette in a pie pan. Get the recipe



Stone Fruit Crisps

You don't need to limit yourself to peaches for this one. Throw in some nectarines or apricots, if you want. The key is selecting stone fruit with good acidity. Make sure your fruit is soft and ripe. If necessary, allow it to ripen at room temperature. Get the recipe



Amelia Saltsman's Summer Fruit Crisp

Consider this a master recipe for summer fruit crisps. Use a couple pounds of ripe, sweet peaches (or plums, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries or tart cherries). Choose flavorful fruit and keep sugar to a minimum. You can change the topping by adding chopped nuts or candied ginger. Get the recipe

PEACH DESSERTS

Easy Peach Ice Cream

Yes, you will need an ice cream maker for this. And peaches. Lots of peaches. Get the recipe





Spiced Peaches on the Side

Chef David Wolfe says this recipe for spiced peaches is a great compliment for anything from fish to salad greens. Get the recipe



Grilled Peaches

Spring Lady peaches are great for grilling because they are sweet, juicy, and large. If using a smaller peach like the Sugar Lip, grill whole. Scroll down for recipe. Get the recipe





PEACH SALADS & SOUPS

Summer's Finest Salad

Name a more iconic duo than tomatoes and stone fruit. Particularly at the peak of summer, you can't do much better than the marriage of two (or three) perfect fruits in this stunner of a salad from chefs Sarah Hymanson and Sara Kramer of Kismet. Get the recipe



Stone Fruit Salad with Burrata and Arugula Pesto

Pairing fresh stone fruit (peaches, plums, or nectarines) with savory arugula pesto and creamy burrata creates a winning trio. Get the recipe



Grilled Peach Salad

David LeFevre of Manhattan Beach Post loves scouring farmers markets for fresh stone fruit and doing fun things with it. Get the recipe



Chilled Peach Soup

Cold soups can go way beyond gazpacho and vichyssoise, says Clifford A. Wright, a chef and cookbook author specializing in Mediterranean food. He likes to use fruit, including peaches, watermelon, and apples, as the base for some of his summer soups. Get the recipe