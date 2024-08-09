10 perfect summer seafood recipes

It's light and healthy (usually). It's tasty whether it's served hot or cold. It can be grilled, broiled, baked, fried or, in some cases, served raw. Yes, we're talking about seafood. And summer is the perfect time to dive in and try a new recipe.

Bacon BBQ Oysters

Chef Paul Gerard's barbecued oysters were inspired by his New Orleans cookouts. "My friends and I would pull oysters out of the Gulf, crack them open and throw them on beach fires, and add all kinds of different sauces," he says. At New York's Exchange Alley, he made a BBQ bacon sandwich. He decided to put the two together. Get the recipe

Basil-Grilled Tuna

Barbecue kingpin Steven Raichlen shares this easy recipe that involves tuna steaks, fresh basil, white wine, garlic, and lemon zest. Get the recipe





Ceviche Tostadas with Avocado and Jalapeño Salsa

If you love tortillas, raw fish, and chiles, there are few dishes that hit that spot better than ceviche. This recipe was inspired by the incredible ceviche tostadas Evan Kleiman tried at La Guerrerense in Ensenada. The bright jalapeño salsa she tried at a nearby fish taco stand inspired her to combine the two. Evan also recommends two ceviches from Pati Jinich: a classic Mexican version served atop tostadas (Ceviche Tostadas Puerto Vallarta) and a more Peruvian-inspired version. And here's a shrimp ceviche (made with coconut milk) from Rick Martinez. Get the recipe

Olive Oil Drenched Ceviche

With ceviche, the freshness of the fish is paramount! This is an old Mediterranean way of preserving fish for a short period of time. The technique arrived in Latin America with the Spanish and was transformed by the addition of cilantro, tomatoes, and green chile peppers. This is also a splendid way to treat very fresh wild shrimp or scallops. Get the recipe





Luxurious Salmon Salad

Kathy Ternay, who was one of Evan Kleiman's chefs at Caffe Angeli, developed this salad. The eggs pickled with beets are easy and add a hit of color, but if you don't have the bandwidth for that additional recipe the salad is beautiful on its own. All the elements of the recipe can be made ahead so you can quickly combine them. Get the recipe

Grilled Paiche Lettuce Wraps with Honey-Miso Glaze

One of Peruvian chef Ricardo Zarate's favorite proteins is paiche, an enormous fish that lives in the Amazon. He likes paiche for its delicate white flesh, subtle buttery flavor, and versatility. It can handle just about anything, from a vinegary marinade to being deep-fried. If you can't find paiche, black cod or salmon will work just as well. Get the recipe





Shrimp with White Barbecue Sauce

In Tanya Holland's California Soul, chef Tanya Holland features recipes that marry her Southern roots with California influences. White barbecue sauce is popular in Alabama and a few other spots in the Deep South. Normally, it's pale because of mayonnaise. But this one delivers the creaminess of that classic sauce with the richness and beautiful green color of California avocados.You'll marvel at the way this pale sauce elevates fresh corn and grilled shrimp. Get the recipe

Salmon with Scotch Whisky Sauce

Rick Browne, the host of Barbecue America, traveled around the world in search of the best grilled foods for The Best Barbecue on Earth: Grilling Across 6 Continents and 26 Countries, With 170 Recipes. Get the recipe

West Coast Salad (Vestkystsalat)

Darra Goldstein, an expert on Russian and Georgian food, recommends using small shrimp (51-60 count per pound) in this salad, which also features mushrooms and asparagus. If you use medium-size shrimp, slice them in half so they're bite-size. Get the recipe

Green Lightning Shrimp

In addition to this recipe for grilled shrimp, which gets its heat from coarsely-chopped jalapeno peppers (keep the seeds in if you want to make it spicier), BBQ master Steven Raichlen blessed us with his 11 Commandments of Grilling back in 2009. His advice — keep it lubricated, don't overcrowd your grill, know when to baste — still holds up. Get the recipe