Jonathan Gold’s voice was introduced to the world through Good Food in 1998. Instrumental in bringing him on the show was current KCRW president Jennifer Ferro, who began her radio career as a producer for Good Food. She and Evan Kleiman traded stories about the early years of working with Jonathan.
Remembering Jonathan Gold (1960-2018)
There’s a Jonathan Gold-sized hole in the heart of Los Angeles. The Pulitzer-winning LA Times food critic died on July 21, prompting an outpouring of grief and love from around the world. For this special tribute, we gathered the voices of colleagues, friends, chefs, and listeners to celebrate the man who taught us how to eat and live in LA. We dedicate this show to our former colleague of 20 years.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Mike Sigman was publisher of the LA Weekly during both of Jonathan’s stints at the paper. He recalls Jonathan’s early years as an irritable young writer with a penchant for punk music and anarchist thought.
Several of Jonathan’s former LA Weekly colleagues offer their memories of working with Jonathan.
Guests:
Tom Christie, Former senior features editor at the LA Weekly
Sue Horton, Former editor-in-chief of the LA Weekly
Erica Zora Wrightson, Former LA Weekly writer (@ericazora)
At a time when restaurant criticism was fixated on fine dining, Jonathan Gold championed taco trucks, Ethiopian food, and San Gabriel Valley noodle shops. His insistence on taking these cuisines seriously transformed lives, saved restaurants, and brought a renewed sense of pride to those communities. Writer Gustavo Arellano talks about what Jonathan meant to local restaurateurs.
A memorial to Jonathan Gold at Lonzo's Bakery in Culver City. Photo by Nick Liao.
LA chefs remember how Jonathan touched their lives.
Guests:
Roy Choi, 3 Worlds Cafe
Jordan Kahn, Vespertine
Raul Ortega, Mariscos Jalisco
Jazz Sinsanong, Jitlada
Genet Agonafor, Meals by Genet
Jet Tila, Iron Chef (@jettila)
Sang Yoon, Father’s Office and Lukshon (@chefsangyoon)
Jen Ferro’s successors as managing producer of KCRW’s Good Food recall their time working with Jonathan.
Five generations of producers, spanning Good Food’s 21-year tenure,
reflect on working with writer Jonathan Gold. (L-R, Rosalie Atkinson, Harriet Ells,
Abbie Fentress-Swanson, Evan Kleiman, Nick Liao, Jennifer Ferro, Laryl Garcia,
Gillian Ferguson.) Photo by Andrew Herrold.
LA Times arts and culture writer Carolina Miranda was not only was a colleague of Jonathan’s during his final years at the Times, she was a friend who often dined in his home. Evan spoke with her about their time working together.
Carolina Miranda talks with Jonathan Gold at the USC
Annenberg School of Communications in 2017. Courtesy of Carolina Miranda.
In the past six years, New York writer Peter Meehan shared more meals with Jonathan than anyone outside of Jonathan’s immediate family. The former Lucky Peach editor describes what those excursions were like.
Eater national critic Bill Addison recently wrote an article declaring California to be “the most influential force in American dining,” even surpassing New York. He joins Evan to talk about how Jonathan helped make that possible.
Filmmaker Laura Gabbert spent nearly five years filming Jonathan Gold for her acclaimed documentary about Jonathan, called “City of Gold.” She shares with Evan what she learned about him during that time.
In 2010, Jonathan gave Evan Kleiman his rules for finding good restaurants. Eight years later, his wisdom is still timeless.
CREDITS
Host:
Evan Kleiman
More From Good Food
'Pasta, Pane, Vino,' Jordan Kahn, and grilled cheese Tradition exists to be honored and improved upon. Venerable classics like grilled cheese sandwiches can only get better, according to chef Eric Greenspan. The food traditions of Italy are well documented, but for Roads & Kingdom’s Matt Goulding and writer Elizabeth Minchilli, there’s always more to learn. A year after opening Vespertine, chef Jordan Kahn wants to keep his diners guessing.
Eddie Huang, Pixar's 'Bao,' and eating like Walt Disney Food personality Eddie Huang announces a new show at the intersection of immigration and food culture. Likewise, Pixar’s latest short depicts the power of food in an immigrant home. A new book details how to eat like Walt Disney. Instead of produce, we’re talking heritage pork at the farmers market. Plus: rethinking tapas, and DineLA hits ten years.
LA's burger scene, the Berkeley Bowl, and 'New Rules' of wine What elevates a dish or market to cult status? Eggslut’s Alvin Cailan is eating through LA’s burger scene to figure out the city’s obsession with the sandwich (and who makes the essential LA burger). In Oakland, loyal customers have sworn by the fresh produce at Berkeley Bowl since 1977. Alon Shaya’s new book breaks down Israeli flavors that influenced him as a chef. And Jon Bonne wants to uncomplicate drinking wine.
'Repertoire,' Nancy Singleton Hachisu, and shishito peppers Cooking at home doesn’t mean you need a million cookbooks, according to San Francisco Chronicle columnist Jessica Battilana. Nancy Singleton Hachisu is an authority on making Japanese food at home and her new book is her most ambitious yet. Jonathan Gold heads to the westside for Travis Lett’s take on Japanese cuisine. Martha Mendoza investigates fraudulent seafood labels. Plus: shishito peppers at the market.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Remembering Jonathan Gold We at KCRW, as well as all of you, have lost a colleague and friend with the passing of Jonathan Gold. His voice defined dining in Los Angeles with his reviews for the LA Times. Join us in remembering his life and work. Read More
Getting Fresh with Chef Nick Erven Market Report producer Joseph Stone caught up with Rappahannock Oyster Bar’s Nick Erven at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market to learn a bit more about the eclectic chef. Read More
Fancy grilled cheese? Yes, please! Try Eric Greenspan’s caprese melt For many, grilled cheese sandwiches are a classic snack. But chef Eric Greenspan has literally written the book on elevating the popular dish. Try his take on a seasonal, Italian-inspired grilled cheese from his forthcoming book, “The Great Grilled Cheese Book.” Read More