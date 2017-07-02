KCRW Broadcast 431

Fanatic! Have you been clocking the heat?! Good grief, it makes music sound so good. I just got back from Amoeba with some records, so I am ready for the weekend. Have you ever at the last minute when you’re at the counter at Trader Joe’s, thrown a Toblerone into your basket? I did that today at Amoeba. I found a used copy of Like A Virgin on CD for six bucks. I haven’t heard this record for like thirty years. Listening now. The drums are like getting pulled over by ten cop cars!

So glad we are able to roll out a track from the new Mikey Young album. I think it’s his best work yet.

July is going to be great for music. Next week, new VUM in hour 2, the week after, we unleash new Alan Vega from his last album, IT. I have been sitting on these tracks for damn near two years. Can’t wait for you to hear this album.

You know what I always say in these notes— that we have another great show. Well, it’s true! I always listen down to all the tracks in one go to make sure there’s nothing dragging and this one passed the test. It’s perfect weather for the Russell Street Bombing album. We haven’t listened to that one for awhile.

I started work on next week’s show yesterday. I will resume later today and see where the heat takes me. We hope you dig the show and that you listen to it at least twice.

Stay hydrated and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1

01. Isaac Hayes - Theme From ‘Shaft’ / Complete Stax Singles Vol. 2

02. Jimi Hendrix - Freedom / Cry of Love

03. Thin Lizzy - Do Anything You Want To / Black Rose

04. Discharge - Protest And Survive / Protest And Survive

05. Partyline - Girls Like Me / Girls With Glasses

06. Mikey Young - Walking for Pleasure / Your Move Vol. 1

07. Russell Street Bombings - Give Us Away / Russell Street Bombings

08. Bat Rider - Homie Gnomie (Clean) / Why We Can’t Be Together

09. Dick Diver - New Start Again / New Start Again

10. Squatweiler - Should I / Full Bladder

11. Levitations – Mallorca / Typical Girls Vol. 2

12. Pel Mel - No Word From China / Tales From the Australian Underground

13. Jaguar Love - Don’t Die Alone / Hologram Jams

14. Mikey Dread - Bond Street Corner / single

15. Thee Oh Sees - Toe Cutter - Thumb Buster / Floating Coffin

Hour 2

01. Lorelle Meets The Obsolete - Waves Over Shadows / Balance

02. Mdou Moctar - Iblis Amghar / Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai

03. David Bowie - I Can’t Explain / Pin Ups

04. Doctor Mix and the Remix - I Can’t Control Myself / Wall of Sound

05. The Minutemen - Fake Contest / What Makes a Man Start Fires?

06. Holland – Tranquilizer / Drums

07. UK Subs - Bomb Factory / Brand New Age

08. Cedell Davis – Propaganda / When Lightnin’ Struck the Pine

09. Tom Waits - The Return Of Jackie And Judy / Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards

10. Ty Segall & Mikal Cronin - Drop Dead Baby / Reverse Shark Attack

11. Dinosaur Jr. – Budge / Bug

12. Julee Cruise - The Swan / Floating Into the Night

13. HTRK – Sweetheart / 12”

14. Teledetente 666 - Monsieur Marcaille Is Watching You / Karen

15. TV-Resistori – Intiaanidisko / Summer and Smiles of Finland

16. Pontiak - This is Living / Living