Soul Clap Exclusive Mix

Boston boys, Eli Goldstein and Charles Levine of Soul Clap are producers best known for their eclectic sets that span genres and funky bpms (beats per minute). Their stated music philosophy is that, “House has many hats”–and they all look good on Soul Clap.



From house to R&B, reggae to a legacy of disco, Soul Clap do right by every genre of music and have even created their own sound–known as E-Funk. After only one album, they founded a record label and work with a variety of upbeat artists. Soul Clap have established themselves as true taste makers in the scene.



Goldstein and Levine take you inside the funky universe of Soul Clap, with their exclusive Metropolis mix.



Tracklist:



1. No Regular Play - Be Together (Alternate Mix ft. John Camp)

2. Gran Moxy - Porch Steps

3. David Paglia - Right On

4. Wolf + Lamb vs Soul Clap - Red Hot

5. PillowTalk & Lowheads - Black Paradise

6. Alpha 606 - Slave Trade

7. Ancient Deep - Hard To Fall ft Crynomas

8. Soul Clap - Shine (Hot Toddy Marimba Dub)

9. Michael The Lion - Side Of Life

10. Midnight Magic - Sea Of Love (FSQ Remix)

11. Dusty Digital ft. Da Rosa - Eu Nao VOu Trabalhar

12. Chiwoniso - Gomo (Breda, David Marston & MOA Remix)