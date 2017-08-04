Grammy-nominated Malian musical duo Amadou & Mariam will stop by our studio to preview new music before the release of their forthcoming full-length album, La Confusion.
Photo by Hassan Hajjaj
Amadou & Mariam
Guests:
Amadou and Mariam, musical duo from Mali, @amadouetmariam
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
