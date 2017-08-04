ON AIR
Amadou & Mariam

Grammy-nominated Malian musical duo Amadou & Mariam stop by our studio to preview new music before the release of their forthcoming full-length album.

Aug 04, 2017

Grammy-nominated Malian musical duo Amadou & Mariam will stop by our studio to preview new music before the release of their forthcoming full-length album, La Confusion.

Photo by Hassan Hajjaj 

Guests:
Amadou and Mariam, musical duo from Mali, @amadouetmariam

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

