Lawrence Rothman

Nov 20, 2017

Lawrence Rothman embodies a number of diverse, gender-bending alter egos on his new album The Book of Law. It’s a story of personal discovery and he visits our studio to share it for a live radio debut.

 

The Book Of Law [Explicit]

Lawrence Rothman

Guests:
Lawrence Rothman, singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, @lawrencerothman

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

