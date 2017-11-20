Lawrence Rothman embodies a number of diverse, gender-bending alter egos on his new album The Book of Law. It’s a story of personal discovery and he visits our studio to share it for a live radio debut.
Lawrence Rothman
Lawrence Rothman
Guests:
Lawrence Rothman, singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, @lawrencerothman
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
