Nomadic musicians from the Saharan region of northwest Africa, the members of Tinariwen have been sharing their particular brand of desert blues since 1979. We hosted a phenomenal live session with the band at Apogee Studio and will bring you highlights on Morning Becomes Eclectic.
Technical Support:
Recording Engineer: Bob Clearmountain with assistance from Brandon Duncan and Sergio Ruelas
Editor: Kat Yore
Web Video Producers: Subtractive
Lighting: Paul Sangster
Photo by Dustin Downing
Special thanks to Betty Bennett and Bob Clearmountain, as well as Krystal Robbins, Epitaph Records and Patrick Votan.
Tinariwen
Guests:
Tinariwen, Tuareg band, @TINARIWEN
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds