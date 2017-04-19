ON AIR
Tinariwen

Nomadic musicians from the Saharan region of northwest Africa, the members of Tinariwen have been sharing their particular brand of desert blues since 1979. 

Apr 19, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Nomadic musicians from the Saharan region of northwest Africa, the members of Tinariwen have been sharing their particular brand of desert blues since 1979. We hosted a phenomenal live session with the band at Apogee Studio and will bring you highlights on Morning Becomes Eclectic.

Technical Support: 
Recording Engineer: Bob Clearmountain with assistance from Brandon Duncan and Sergio Ruelas
Editor: Kat Yore
Web Video Producers: Subtractive
Lighting: Paul Sangster

Photo by Dustin Downing

Special thanks to Betty Bennett and Bob Clearmountain, as well as Krystal Robbins, Epitaph Records and Patrick Votan.

Apogee Studio

Elwan

Tinariwen

Guests:
Tinariwen, Tuareg band, @TINARIWEN

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

