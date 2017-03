Last year, while recording his two-time Grammy-nominated album Wildheart, Miguel took a little time out for a session with DJ Premier – a meeting lead to a song with great potential. Since the two were juggling their own deadlines they set aside the rough version that they were committed to releasing as soon as they could finish it. We celebrate Premier's new imprint by sharing the first release, "2 Lovin You."

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern