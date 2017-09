Mr. Pitiful, penned by Otis Redding and Steve Cropper guitarist of the Stax Records house band, was written in response to a radio deejay who thought Otis Redding sounded pitiful when recording ballads. The idea came to Cropper in the shower. Recorded in 10 minutes and initially released as a B-side, it was later the most successful song on the 1965 album The Great Otis Redding Sings Soul Ballads.

Photo courtesy Atlantic Records