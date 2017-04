UK artist Sampha has been influencing and collaborating with some top names -- Drake, Kanye and Frank Ocean -- yet he's only just released his debut album this year, a way for us to experience what he truly sounds like. Sampha began playing the piano at the age of three making "(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano" an important song in the artists development. Sampha plays Coachella on Friday.

