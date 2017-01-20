ON AIR
Inauguration Special: 10 Songs to Assuage the Blues

Ten songs to help any post-election doldrums from Bobby McFerrin, Slim Gaillard, Bob Marley, and others.

Jan 20, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Ten songs to help any post-election doldrums from Bobby McFerrin, Slim Gaillard, Bob Marley, and others.

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 1/20/17: 

1. Sounds of Blackness / Optimistic / The Evolution of Gospel / Perspective
2. Bob Marley / No Woman No Cry / Legend / Island Records
3. The Shirelles / Mama Said / Best Of / Itunes
4. Bobby McFerrin / Don't Worry Be Happy / Simple Pleasures / EMI Manhattan
5. Slim Gaillard / Make It Do / Laughing in Rhythm / Verve
6. Frank Sinatra / On The Sunny Side of the Street / Capitol Years / Capitol Records
7. The Strange Creek Singers / Sunny Side of Life / Itunes Single / Itunes
8. Mose Allison / I Don't Worry About A Thing / Best of Mose Allison / Atlantic Records
9. David Frishberg / The Sports Page / Live at Vine Street / Fantasy
10.  Jonny Mercer / Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive / Collectors Series / Capitol Records

