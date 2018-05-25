ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TOM
SCHNABEL'S
RHYTHM
PLANET

TOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANETTOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANET

New Releases Potpourri

New Brazilian, African, and jazz music from Diana Purim, Sean Khan, Fatoumata Diawara, Adi Myerson, and others.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 25, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Rhythm Planet Playlist 5/24/18:
1. Diana Purim & Eyedentity / "Tombo in 7/4" / Many Bodies One Mind / Eyedentitymysic
2. Duduka Da Fonseca Trio / "Antes da chuva" / Plays Dom Salvador / Sunnyside
3. Sean Khan Feat. Hermeto Pascoal / "Tudo Que Voce Podia Ser" / Palmares Fantasy / Far Out
4. Fatoumata Diawara / "Kanou Dan Yen" / Fenfo / Shanachie
5. Juan Andres Ospina Big Band / "Tramontana" / Tramotana / Juan Andres Ospina
6. Sasha Masakowski / "Jockamo "Iko Iko"/Candy" / Art Market / Ropeadope
7. Tiffany Austin / "The Blessing" / Unbroken / Con Alma Music
8. Adi Meyerson / "Little Firefly" / Where We Stand / A:M Records
9. Matt Penman / "Small Famous" / Good Question / Sunnyside
10. Jean Chaumont / "A Prayer For Creation" / The Beauty Of Differences / Misfitme Music

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Tom Schnabel

More From Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Pan Caliente – Making Movies x Las Cafeteras – Tormenta (Song Premiere)
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente – Making Movies x Las Cafeteras – Tormenta (Song Premiere) Earlier this year as Las Cafeteras hit the road for their GlobalFest tour, they found themselves in need of a sub on guitar. The perfect person for the job would… Read More

May 23, 2018

“Jazz at the Philharmonic” Reissues Offer Snapshot of Greatest Live Jazz Sets Ever Recorded
KCRW Music Blog

“Jazz at the Philharmonic” Reissues Offer Snapshot of Greatest Live Jazz Sets Ever Recorded Norman Granz may not be a household name today, but the influential producer changed the way jazz music was presented and perceived. Through his Jazz at the Philharmonic (JATP) concerts… Read More

May 22, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 5.21 – 5.25.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 5.21 – 5.25.18 An eclectic mix of five songs await you, as we cue up another round of Today’s Top Tune. We begin with EELS, who launch their North American tour from LA with shows… Read More

May 21, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed