Rhythm Planet Playlist 5/24/18:
1. Diana Purim & Eyedentity / "Tombo in 7/4" / Many Bodies One Mind / Eyedentitymysic
2. Duduka Da Fonseca Trio / "Antes da chuva" / Plays Dom Salvador / Sunnyside
3. Sean Khan Feat. Hermeto Pascoal / "Tudo Que Voce Podia Ser" / Palmares Fantasy / Far Out
4. Fatoumata Diawara / "Kanou Dan Yen" / Fenfo / Shanachie
5. Juan Andres Ospina Big Band / "Tramontana" / Tramotana / Juan Andres Ospina
6. Sasha Masakowski / "Jockamo "Iko Iko"/Candy" / Art Market / Ropeadope
7. Tiffany Austin / "The Blessing" / Unbroken / Con Alma Music
8. Adi Meyerson / "Little Firefly" / Where We Stand / A:M Records
9. Matt Penman / "Small Famous" / Good Question / Sunnyside
10. Jean Chaumont / "A Prayer For Creation" / The Beauty Of Differences / Misfitme Music
New Releases Potpourri
New Brazilian, African, and jazz music from Diana Purim, Sean Khan, Fatoumata Diawara, Adi Myerson, and others.
