ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TOM
SCHNABEL'S
RHYTHM
PLANET

TOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANET

Six Gems for Six Strings

This guitar-driven show features new albums from Zsofia Boros, Ralph Towner, Dominic Miller and Bill Frisell, also two Brazilian classics from Baden Powell and Marco Pereira.

COMING SOON

May 19, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

This guitar-driven show features new albums from Zsofia Boros, Ralph Towner, Dominic Miller and Bill Frisell, also two Brazilian classics from Baden Powell and Marco Pereira.

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 5/19/17:

1. Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan / Subconcious Lee / Small Town / ECM
2. Ralph Towner / I'll Sing For You / My Foolish Heart / ECM
3. Dominic Miller / En Passant / Silent Light / ECM
4. Zsofia Boros / Celebracao De Nupcias / Local Objects / ECM
5. Marco Pereira / Lamento Do Morro / O Samba Da Minha Terra / Solu Brasil
6. Baden Powell / Asa Branca / Mestres Da MPB / Warner Bros Brasil

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE