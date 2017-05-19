Six Gems for Six Strings

This guitar-driven show features new albums from Zsofia Boros, Ralph Towner, Dominic Miller and Bill Frisell, also two Brazilian classics from Baden Powell and Marco Pereira.



Rhythm Planet Playlist for 5/19/17:



1. Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan / Subconcious Lee / Small Town / ECM

2. Ralph Towner / I'll Sing For You / My Foolish Heart / ECM

3. Dominic Miller / En Passant / Silent Light / ECM

4. Zsofia Boros / Celebracao De Nupcias / Local Objects / ECM

5. Marco Pereira / Lamento Do Morro / O Samba Da Minha Terra / Solu Brasil

6. Baden Powell / Asa Branca / Mestres Da MPB / Warner Bros Brasil