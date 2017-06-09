ON AIR
Six Songs to Bring Summer On

This week Rhythm Planet showcases new releases of Italian pop, choral classical, LA fave Ozomatli, and other music.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 09, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 6/9/17:

1. Paul Hillier / Ars Nova Copenhagen / "Rise Up My Love (By Howard Skempton)" / First Drop / Cantaloupe
2. Quercus / June Tabor / "Once I Loved You Dear" / Nightfall / ECM
3. Matthew Halsall & The Gondwana Orchestra / "Badder Weather" / Into Forever / Gondwana
4. Ozomatli / "Land Of A 1000 Dances" / Non-Stop Mexica to Jamaica / Cleopatra
5. Renzo Arbore E Gli Arborigeni / "Ba...Ba...Baciami Piccina" / Vintage Italia / Putumayo
6. Toquinho / "Acquarello" / Italian Playground / Putumayo

