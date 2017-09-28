Andrew Sean Greer: Less

While feeling too depressed to write a flat-out serious book, in Less Andrew Sean Greer wrote a novel in which, for a writer about to turn fifty, happiness is not a fiction. Through the story of Arthur escaping love by choosing adventure, Less portrays the radiance of innocence, the triumph of self-hatred, and the rocky path that leads to saying "I love you" to the one you love. Greer discusses filterless writing and the idea of getting what you want in a world bent on not giving you what you want.

Less Andrew Sean Greer