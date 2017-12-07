ON AIR
Charmaine Craig: Miss Burma

A moody historical novel, Miss Burma by Charmaine Craig explores history as it is inscribed in the souls of a rather special Burmese family.

Dec 07, 2017

A moody historical novel, Miss Burma(Grove Press) by Charmaine Craig explores history as it is inscribed in the souls of a rather special Burmese family. A man marries a woman who speaks a different language and practices a separate culture. Their daughter is, at the beginning of the longest running civil war in recorded history, one of the winners of the Miss Burma beauty pageant. Craig discusses personal problems reflecting cultural problems, and seeking grace within reality.

Photo by Christopher Ho/KCRW

Miss Burma

Charmaine Craig

Guests:
Charmaine Craig, novelist and academic

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

