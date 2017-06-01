ON AIR
Claudio Magris: Blameless

In Claudio Magris' Blameless, a museum of the implements of war and destruction is created to inspire peace. But this conversation is not just about war and peace.

Jun 01, 2017

In Claudio Magris' Blameless, a museum of the implements of war and destruction is created to inspire peace. But this conversation is not just about war and peace, it's about love and loss, culture and violence, male and female, present and past. Join us as the great Italian writer Claudio Magris shows why he is regularly short-listed for the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Blameless (The Margellos World Republic of Letters)

Claudio Magris

Guests:
Claudio Magris, scholar, translator and writer

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

