In Claudio Magris' Blameless, a museum of the implements of war and destruction is created to inspire peace. But this conversation is not just about war and peace, it's about love and loss, culture and violence, male and female, present and past. Join us as the great Italian writer Claudio Magris shows why he is regularly short-listed for the Nobel Prize in Literature.

