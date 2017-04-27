ON AIR
Steven Moore: My Back Pages

Steven Moore has gathered his book reviews and essays that take us from the Beats and the Fifties to practically yesterday or even tomorrow. 

Apr 27, 2017

Steven Moore attained literary stardom when he helped rescue William Gaddis' The Recognitions from obscurity.  His fame was guaranteed in literary heaven when he helped David Foster Wallace edit Infinite Jest.  Now, in My Back Pages (Zerogram Press), he has gathered his book reviews and essays that take us from the Beats and the Fifties to practically yesterday or even tomorrow.  We talk about his love for "long, hard" books, and about his ongoing discovery of a global avant-garde.

Steven Moore

Guests:
Steven Moore, author, literary critic and editor

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

