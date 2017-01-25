ON AIR
Critics say Caruso development highlights need for planning reform

Los Angeles developer Rick Caruso's planned 145-unit luxury residential tower near the Beverly Center is moving forward, despite public opposition. 

Los Angeles developer Rick Caruso's planned 145-unit luxury residential tower near the Beverly Center is moving forward, despite public opposition. The LA City Council approved the project after Caruso agreed to shorten the tower's height from the proposed 240 feet to 185 feet -- even though city rules allowed buildings no taller than 45 feet on the site. The LA Times reports that Caruso and his associates gave $476,000 to city officials and projects in the last five years. Proponents of Measure S, a development moratorium slated for the March 7 ballot, are citing the 333 La Cienega tower as an example of a corrupt city planning process.

Photo: A rendering of Rick Caruso's proposed project at 333 La Cienega. Courtesy of Caruso Affiliated.

Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy

