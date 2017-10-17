ON AIR
How Amazon changed Seattle, Lawrence Halprin

The deadline is this week for cities to bid to host Amazon's second headquarters, or HQ2. What can Seattle teach those cities about becoming Amazon's company town? And the late landscape architect Lawrence Halprin saw gardens through the lens of dance. Los Angeles right now is paying tribute to the visionary designer of modernist parks and plazas.

Oct 17, 2017

Photo: Dancers with Heidi Duckler Dance Theater, rehearsing in Maguire Gardens at LA Central Library, designed by Lawrence Halprin. (Avishay Artsy)

How Amazon changed Seattle 15 MIN, 9 SEC


Amazon’s headquarters in downtown Seattle
Photo by Megan Farmer/KUOW

Cities are finalizing bids ahead of Thursday's deadline to apply to host Amazon's second headquarters, known as HQ2. City officials are eager to attract 50,000 high-wage jobs, billions of dollars in direct investment and millions more in related economic activity. But Amazon also wants tax breaks. Is HQ2 a prize worth winning?

Who better to ask than HQ1, Seattle? DnA speaks to Posey Gruener and Caroline Chamberlain of KUOW, which is producing Prime(d), a podcast launching this week that will explore the ways Amazon has transformed Seattle.

They found that becoming the Amazon company town is a mixed blessing: rising house prices, gentrification and a loss of distinctive Seattle culture like grunge and its once close-knit gayborhood; on the other hand much more to do, greater affluence for some and a chance to beta-test Amazon concepts.

Guests:
Posey Gruener, KUOW (@poseygruener)
Caroline Chamberlain, KUOW (@carolinewchamb)

More:
KUOW: What happens when Amazon comes to your town?
How far will cities go to win Amazon HQ2?
DnA: Amazon seeks city
What cities fighting for an Amazon headquarters can learn from Seattle

Lawrence Halprin, city choreographer 13 MIN, 2 SEC


At the dedication ceremony for the Bunker Hill Steps in 1990, the designer,
landscape architect Lawrence Halprin, said, "Great cities are not made by
automobiles, freeways and high-rises. Basically they are made by open
spaces and the people who use those open spaces.
Photo by Avishay Artsy

Look around you today and you will see that landscape design is transforming our infrastructure: the High Line in New York for example, or the remaking of the LA River, or plans to cap our freeways. You can find the roots of these environmental makeovers in the work of the great American landscape architect Lawrence Halprin, whose Modernist parks helped animate downtowns being gutted by urban renewal, in cities including Portland and Seattle. Halprin also designed the Bunker Hill steps and several parks in downtown Los Angeles.

Halprin drew inspiration from the great outdoors and his backpacking trips in the High Sierra, as well as the world of dance: his wife Anna Halprin is a renowned choreographer and dancer. Together the pair initiated a process of participatory design that also shaped the profession.

Lawrence Halprin died in 2009 but many of his parks are being neglected or altered, and his fans want to draw attention to his work. Right now you will find around Los Angeles gallery shows, performances and talks celebrating Halprin's work. DnA producer Avishay Artsy reports.

Guests:
Avishay Artsy, Producer, DnA: Design and Architecture (@heyavishay)

More:
Halprin's reimagining of urban parks on display throughout LA
Exhibition surveys work of modernist landscape architect Lawrence Halprin
The landscape architect who helped invent modern city parks
Celebrating a rugged vision of landscape architecture

CREDITS

Host:
Frances Anderton

Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy

Subscribe to the DnA newsletter

Exploring ideas big or small, local or international, with a look at their impact on our daily lives.

 

Design & Architecture Blog
