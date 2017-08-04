Step doesn't sidestep the promise of its seeming premise — the drama of step-dancing competitions, culminating in the Lethal Ladies giving a sensational performance. What's so memorable about Amanda Lipitz's documentary, though, is its privileged view of not-privileged students trying to dance well, learn well and think well on the way to living well in the world beyond their nurturing school.
Step
Step is a stirring documentary about a female step-dancing team in an inner-city high school.
