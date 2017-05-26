ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD
ON
THE
ROAD

GOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROAD

Jonathan Gold dines at AR Cucina

LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold swings by Akasha’s new rustic Italian concept AR Cucina in Culver City.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 26, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Until recently, the 9531 Culver Boulevard location was home to Sambar, where Akasha Richmond served her take on cuisine inspired by India. She’s since switched things up to offer a rustic Italian menu in the same spot under a new name, AR Cucina. Tune in to hear what LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold has to say about the fritto misto, Sicilian pizzas and spaghetti cacio e pepe and other favorites. Or, read his full LA Times review of the neighborhood restaurant.


Pane di Casa at AR Cucina

AR Cucina: 9531 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90232 | (310) 558-8800

All photos by Rob Starck Photography


Producers:
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE