Jonathan Gold dines at AR Cucina

Until recently, the 9531 Culver Boulevard location was home to Sambar, where Akasha Richmond served her take on cuisine inspired by India. She’s since switched things up to offer a rustic Italian menu in the same spot under a new name, AR Cucina. Tune in to hear what LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold has to say about the fritto misto, Sicilian pizzas and spaghetti cacio e pepe and other favorites. Or, read his full LA Times review of the neighborhood restaurant.



Pane di Casa at AR Cucina

AR Cucina: 9531 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90232 | (310) 558-8800

All photos by Rob Starck Photography





