Jonathan Gold dines at Kobee Factory and Syrian Kitchen

Syria has long been on our minds since the Arab Spring protests first erupted throughout the Middle East in 2011, and even more so now with President Trump’s recent travel bans. Pulitzer Prize-winning food critic Jonathan Gold ventures out to Van Nuys, where he tries Syrian-style kobee — that’s ground beef and pine nuts seasoned with traditional spices that owner Wafa Ghreir stuffs and fries in bulgur. But that’s not all. Fateh, mjadara and m saren — tender lamb sausages served in a cinnamony broth — are also on Jonathan’s list of things to try at Kobee Factory and Syrian Kitchen. Find out more from his LA Times review.





Wafa Ghreir’s mjadara and kobee.



Kobee Factory and Syrian Kitchen: 14110 Oxnard Street, Van Nuys, CA, 91401 | (818) 909-2593

All photos by Camellia Tse/KCRW

