Jonathan Gold turns up the heat at Chongqing Special Noodles

It’s no secret that LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold loves Sichuanese cuisine, particularly that of the city of Chengdu. But this week, he’s breaking down a different kind of Sichuanese food that makes his mouth burn and smile at the same time: Chongqing-Sichuan cuisine. The former chef at Best Noodle House in Rosemead left to create the San Gabriel establishment Chongqing Special Noodles. His pulled noodles come in a variety of widths and shapes, but many dishes share a vibrant red color and adventurous spice level. Pro-tip from Gold as well as all the panelists from last month’s Sichuan Summit: always order the twice-cooked pork.



The noodles at Chongqing Special Noodles might make you see red

(if you aren’t a fan of Sichuan peppercorns). Photo by Nick Liao.