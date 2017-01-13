This week, our favorite food critic, Jonathan Gold, scopes out Sun Nong Dan after his daughter gets taken there on a date. David Chang, of Momofuku fame, put the 24-hour Koreatown joint on the map last year when he posted Sun Nong Dan's galbijjim on Instagram not once, but twice in one day. There's a reason why this spicy short rib stew lands on every table. It's excellent. If you don't trust us or Jonathan, just ask David Chang!

Read Jonathan's review of Sun Nong Dan on the LA Times website.

Sun Nong Dan Locations:

Koreatown: 3470 West Sixth Street, #7, Los Angeles, CA 90020 / 213-365-0303

San Gabriel Valley: 927 East Las Tunas Drive, Suite J, San Gabriel, CA 91776 / 626-286-1234

Rowland Heights: 18902-A East Gale Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 / 213-365-0303

Photos courtesy of Sun Nong Dan

