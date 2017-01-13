ON AIR
Sun Nong Dan

LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold takes his cues from Momofuku Chef David Chang this week, and takes a trip to Sun Nong Dan in Koreatown.

Jan 13, 2017

This week, our favorite food critic, Jonathan Gold, scopes out Sun Nong Dan after his daughter gets taken there on a date. David Chang, of Momofuku fame, put the 24-hour Koreatown joint on the map last year when he posted Sun Nong Dan's galbijjim on Instagram not once, but twice in one day. There's a reason why this spicy short rib stew lands on every table. It's excellent. If you don't trust us or Jonathan, just ask David Chang!

Read Jonathan's review of Sun Nong Dan on the LA Times website.

Galbijjim-SunNongDan.jpg

Sun Nong Dan Locations:
Koreatown: 3470 West Sixth Street, #7, Los Angeles, CA 90020 / 213-365-0303
San Gabriel Valley: 927 East Las Tunas Drive, Suite J, San Gabriel, CA 91776 / 626-286-1234
Rowland Heights: 18902-A East Gale Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 / 213-365-0303

Photos courtesy of Sun Nong Dan

Producers:
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse

