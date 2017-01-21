‘The Best Restaurants in America’ and power vegetables
This week, Eater's Bill Addison spotlights 38 restaurants that are defining America’s dining scene. Pomologist David Karp and farmer Tony Ayala introduce new mandarin varieties, and Padma Lakshmi talks spices. Thomas Thwaites ponders his own existence as a goat, and Peter Meehan shares his turbo-charged vegetable recipes. Plus, Jonathan Gold knocks one back at Here’s Looking at You in Koreatown.
Our favorite fruit detective David Karp has been hot on the trail of three new mandarin varieties just hitting SoCal markets now. Keep your eyes peeled for the DaisySL; its intoxicating aromatics and perfect balance of sweetness and acidity make this "God's gift to citrus." That's high praise coming from a pomologist! With citrus season upon us here in the Golden State, lucky mandarin lovers can also lay their hands on two other seedless varieties: the grapefruit-sized Sumo and the Super Nova (a.k.a. Lee x Nova or the Novalee). Four years since planting their Lee x Novas at Friends Ranch in Ojai, grower Tony Ayala's trees have finally borne fruit. Catch these tasty citrus varieties while supplies last! To find out where, check out David Karp's LA Times round-up.
What are the criteria for making it onto Eater's annual list of "The Best Restaurants in America?" We ask Bill Addison, Eater's restaurant editor, to weigh in on his 38 essential picks for dining your way across the country. Starting with the lobster thermidor at Petit Trois, Sqirl's crispy rice bowls and ricotta toast to the boiling hot pots of Sichuan Impression's chile oil-spiked fare, learn how these three LA restaurants are defining America's current dining scene. Addison also tells us which newcomers made the year's list, and why food lovers should start saving up for a night at Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York, his pick for the best of the best.
Spices evoke aromatic exotica and recipes that hint at travel even if you never leave your kitchen. These special seasonings are the "unsung heroes of the kitchen," making their way to us from distant lands so that we can infuse our dishes with culinary wanderlust. For TV host and cook Padma Lakshmi, spices are a direct link to her family home in Kerala and other flavor-infused memories. Her book, The Encyclopedia of Spices and Herbs, is a gateway to a world of endless culinary possibilities.
With the weight of the world bearing down on us, what if we could "escape the existential angst of being human"? That was designer Thomas Thwaites' reasoning, when he decided to climb the Alps … as a goat. After consulting with ruminant experts across various fields, Thwaites embarked on his journey to greener pastures in a set of goat-limb prosthetics, subsisting entirely on a diet of grass and Mars bars. Find out what it was like trotting along in someone else's hooves in his book, GoatMan: How I Took a Holiday from Being Human.
Never mind the meat and carbs. Peter Meehan dials up the salt, fats and acids in his latest cookbook, Lucky Peach Presents: Power Vegetables! Turbocharged Recipes for Vegetables with Guts. Armed with scores of veg-friendly recipes and a few essential flavor boosters, the Lucky Peach co-founder and editor says your weeknight dinners are about to get more “AWESOME.” Go ahead. Knock yourself out with his recipe for kung pao celeries on the Good Food blog.
This week, our favorite food critic Jonathan Gold swings by the Koreatown hot spot Here's Looking at You for more than just cocktails and a slice of bar pie. Chef Jonathan Whitener plays with seasonal ingredients and splashes of familiar umami-rich Asian flavors on his American eclectic menu. Jonathan says you can't go wrong with the soft shell prawns, hamachi collar, sturgeon rice porridge and shishito peppers, but don't end the night there. Treat yourself to a slice of the meringue-topped yuzu tart and rainbow sherbet or head straight to the bar for some award-winning pie. Pastry chef Karla Subero took home a blue ribbon for best crust at KCRW’s Good Food pie contest last year. In other words, you won’t be sorry!
Read Jonathan's review of Here's Looking at You on the LA Times website.
Here's Looking at You: 3901 West Sixth Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020 | (213) 568-3573
