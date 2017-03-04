From Trump to farm to slaughterhouse to restaurant

Carlos Salgado grew up working in his parents' Mexican restaurant, La Siesta, in Orange County. After attending culinary school and training as a pastry chef at Coi and Commis in Northern California, Salgado returned home to open Taco María in 2013. Now the 37-year-old chef is serving his Alta California cuisine at King’s Highway, a roadside diner that used to be a Denny’s in Palm Springs. Salgado talks about the food he grew up on, the decision to move from tech to the restaurant biz, and how the Trump administration's immigration policies are playing out at Taco María.

Music: "Oh Oh" and "Fall All the Way" by Rhye