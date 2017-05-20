Gangsta gardener, a donut dough-bate, 'The Last Magnificent'

More than 40 years ago, chef Jeremiah Tower began his journey at Chez Panisse to change the context of American food. After a split with Alice Waters, Tower went onto open his own restaurant, Stars, where he mentored an entire generation of chefs. There, he helped to define the ingredients and flavors of what came to be known as California cuisine. Tower is the subject of a new documentary produced by Anthony Bourdain, called “Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent.”