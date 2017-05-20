Gangsta gardener, a donut dough-bate, 'The Last Magnificent'
Artist and community activist Ron Finley discusses how he’s changing South LA, one garden at a time. Chef Jeremiah Tower talks about starring in “The Last Magnificent,” a new documentary about his role as one of the defining figures in the early days of California cuisine. Plus: Laura Avery stuffs her “Good Food” tote full of green garlic, while Evan and The Sporkful’s Dan Pashman get into a heated dough-bate about donuts.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Artist and community activist Ron Finley says it’s easier to find liquor and fried chicken in South LA than nutritious meals made from fresh, local ingredients: “The drive-thrus are killing more people than the drive-bys.” Finley is determined to change this, one neighborhood garden at a time. After you listen to Evan’s conversation with the “gangsta gardener,” watch Finley’s Ted Talk from 2013 and tune into his interview with Frances Anderton on KCRW’s “Design and Architecture,” about the fight to save his garden.
More than 40 years ago, chef Jeremiah Tower began his journey at Chez Panisse to change the context of American food. After a split with Alice Waters, Tower went onto open his own restaurant, Stars, where he mentored an entire generation of chefs. There, he helped to define the ingredients and flavors of what came to be known as California cuisine. Tower is the subject of a new documentary produced by Anthony Bourdain, called “Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent.”
This week, Laura Avery is filling up her massive “Good Food” tote bag with green garlic. She talks to chef Charles Namba about how he uses the fresh stalks to make a green garlic dashi that he serves with clams steamed in Japanese sake at Tsubaki in Echo Park. Then Skyler Prophet tells us how the folks at Milliken Family Farms grow garlic in the Coachella valley.
In 2014, Wylie Dufresne closed WD-50, the Lower East Side restaurant known for its high-concept modernist cuisine. Now, the chef has a new donut shop in the William Vale hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Du’s Donuts is a tip of the hat to DuFresne’s great-grandfather, who made donuts at a diner in Rhode Island for decades. On a recent trip to New York, Evan invited Dan Pashman to taste Du’s artfully crafted cake rings alongside longtime players in the New York City donut scene: Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop, The Donut Pub and Doughnut Plant. Pashman is the host of a super-engaging podcast about all things food called The Sporkful.