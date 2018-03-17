The federal Farm Bill is up for renewal. Journalist Leah Douglas offers a primer on the Farm Bill’s history and contents and how it shapes the farming system we have.
The Farm Show
We revisit our conversation on the state of America’s farmlands and the people that control our nation’s agriculture. As policy, the climate, and the country’s needs change, we examine some of the greatest challenges facing the farming community: new legislation, modern farm life, escalating suicide rates amongst farmers, and more.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Journalist Ted Genoways, himself the great-grandson of a Nebraskan seed corn producer, spent a year with a farming family to tell the story of modern farm life and its challenges.
During the Dust Bowl, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt allocated $15 million for the planting of trees to ameliorate the damage. Three quarters of a century later, the ‘Great Plains Shelterbelt’ is facing new threats from drought and extreme weather.. Journalist Carson Vaughn is seeing the uprooted trees firsthand where he lives in Omaha, Nebraska. Read his full article on FERN’s website.
The rate of suicide among America’s farmers is more than double that of its veterans. Why don’t we hear more about it? Debbie Weingarten reported on the crisis for The Guardian.
Journalist Leah Douglas returns to explain a radical proposal to revamp the Farm Bill, led by Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer.
Food and science journalist Tamar Haspel contends that small, organic farming isn’t enough to fix a broken system. Instead, she says the organic system’s inefficiencies need to be addressed from within.
Laura Avery talks with Trevor Faris, executive chef of Brennan's in Marina Del Rey, about how he uses this underrated vegetable in the kitchen. Also a visit with Chris Edwards of Rutiz Family Farms.
