The Farm Show

We revisit our conversation on the state of America’s farmlands and the people that control our nation’s agriculture. As policy, the climate, and the country’s needs change, we examine some of the greatest challenges facing the farming community: new legislation, modern farm life, escalating suicide rates amongst farmers, and more.

Mar 17, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Farm bill 101 5 MIN

The federal Farm Bill is up for renewal. Journalist Leah Douglas offers a primer on the Farm Bill’s history and contents and how it shapes the farming system we have.

'This Blessed Earth' 5 MIN

Journalist Ted Genoways, himself the great-grandson of a Nebraskan seed corn producer, spent a year with a farming family to tell the story of modern farm life and its challenges.

FDR's great wall of trees 5 MIN

During the Dust Bowl, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt allocated $15 million for the planting of trees to ameliorate the damage. Three quarters of a century later, the ‘Great Plains Shelterbelt’ is facing new threats from drought and extreme weather.. Journalist Carson Vaughn is seeing the uprooted trees firsthand where he lives in Omaha, Nebraska. Read his full article on FERN’s website.

Examining farmer suicides 5 MIN

The rate of suicide among America’s farmers is more than double that of its veterans. Why don’t we hear more about it? Debbie Weingarten reported on the crisis for The Guardian.

A radical new farm bill 5 MIN

Journalist Leah Douglas returns to explain a radical proposal to revamp the Farm Bill, led by Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer.

Small farming 5 MIN

Food and science journalist Tamar Haspel contends that small, organic farming isn’t enough to fix a broken system. Instead, she says the organic system’s inefficiencies need to be addressed from within.

Market Report: Fennel 5 MIN

Laura Avery talks with Trevor Faris, executive chef of Brennan's in Marina Del Rey, about how he uses this underrated vegetable in the kitchen. Also a visit with Chris Edwards of Rutiz Family Farms.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

