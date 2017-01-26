ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

At Sundance, lots of snow and lots of deals

The impact of digital streamers Netflix and Amazon at the film festival means everyone is paying more for movies, including the more traditional film studios.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 26, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

This year at the Sundance Film Festival has been physically colder than in years past, but the deals have been hotter. Amazon is living the Sundance dream right now. It bought Manchester by the Sea there last year, and now it's an Oscar contender for best picture. This year, Amazon spent $12 million on the Michael Showalter comedy The Big Sick. And while filmmakers like that Amazon allows for a theatrical window, whereas Netflix does not, Netflix can offer a truly worldwide release on a massive platform. Since Amazon and Netflix are now so active at the festivals, the competition has heated up, as have the prices.

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE