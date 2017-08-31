Ed Skrein departs 'Hellboy' after fans call out whitewashing

One aspect of moviemaking in the internet age is that fans now know who will be cast in certain parts, in some cases, long before filming actually begins. When Ed Skrein, a British actor who played the villain in Deadpool was recently cast in the Hellboy reboot, there was immediate fan outcry because the character he was supposed to play is Asian in the comic books. Skrein issued a statement saying he heard and understood the blowback, and would be stepping down. It's a big move, and one that's earned Skrein a lot of respect. This follows other cases of whitewashing Asian characters in movies like Dr. Strange and Ghost in the Shell.