One aspect of moviemaking in the internet age is that fans now know who will be cast in certain parts, in some cases, long before filming actually begins. When Ed Skrein, a British actor who played the villain in Deadpool was recently cast in the Hellboy reboot, there was immediate fan outcry because the character he was supposed to play is Asian in the comic books. Skrein issued a statement saying he heard and understood the blowback, and would be stepping down. It's a big move, and one that's earned Skrein a lot of respect. This follows other cases of whitewashing Asian characters in movies like Dr. Strange and Ghost in the Shell.
Ed Skrein departs 'Hellboy' after fans call out whitewashing
Actor Ed Skrein announced he'd be dropping out of Hellboy after being cast as a character who in the original source material is Asian. It's the first time an actor has ever stepped down in response to an outcry over whitewashing. Skrein has been praised for his elegant handling of the situation.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Hurricane Harvey: How to help Tropical Storm Harvey has caused devastating floods, turning streets into rivers and threatening lives across southeast Texas. And 15 to 25 more inches of rain has been predicted for the… Read More
Beyond the runways, what do you want to know about LAX? Just north of LAX on Westchester Parkway, remnants of old streets have been overgrown with weeds. Streetlight posts without their lamps line the street – they look like relics of… Read More