Megyn Kelly has said in her new hosting role at NBC, she's leaving political topics behind. But many people are noting this is strange, since politics are what she's best at and known for, and that in this moment, everything seems political. And the guests on her new morning show aren't loving her either. She did an interview with the cast of Will & Grace, but Debra Messing has already said she regrets doing the interview and didn't actually know they'd be speaking with Megyn Kelly, she just thought it was a Today show appearance. The next day, Kelly asked Jane Fonda about plastic surgery, seemingly out of the blue, which Fonda obviously did not like. Though it's only one week in, NBC now runs the risk that publicists will not want to book their clients to talk to Kelly.
In her new role at NBC, Megyn Kelly tries to be something she's not
The former Fox News anchor is at her best when she's doing hard-hitting, political interviews. She's tried to leave all that behind for her NBC Today show segment, but one week in, the viewers -- and her guests -- are not loving it.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From Hollywood Breakdown
When healthcare became personal, Jimmy Kimmel got political Prior to this year, Jimmy Kimmel was the last late night host you'd expect to take on a political issue. Then, he had a son who needed open heart surgery. Now, Kimmel is loudly speaking out against the newest healthcare bill.
Another dispatching of a 'Star Wars' director Colin Trevorrow is out as director of Episode IX. This comes after the firing of Josh Trank and Phil Lord and Christopher Miller on other Star Wars movies. At this point, people are starting to wonder about the Lucasfilm approach of hiring less proven directors to work on such a massive franchise.
Ed Skrein departs 'Hellboy' after fans call out whitewashing Actor Ed Skrein announced he'd be dropping out of Hellboy after being cast as a character who in the original source material is Asian. It's the first time an actor has ever stepped down in response to an outcry over whitewashing. Skrein has been praised for his elegant handling of the situation.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Landlord or slumlord? Santa Barbara cracks down on Dario Pini, again Santa Barbara is suing one of its biggest landlords. Dario Pini, who owns over 100 properties across the city, is faced with three lawsuits and 3,200 building and safety violations… Read More
Lari Pittman: Finding beauty in the grotesque Lari Pittman is not an easy painter. While some artists are minimalists, Pittman is a maximalist. Every inch of his large canvases is covered in images. His frenetic, complex pieces… Read More
Introducing There Goes the Neighborhood The beige stucco apartment building at 240 Robinson Street has nice a Spanish arch to the front windows and a red tile roof. It looks like a lot of other buildings in this part of town. The small, rent-controlled apartment building is in Rampart Village. The area is best known for Tommy’s Burgers and a police corruption scandal in the 1990s. Read More