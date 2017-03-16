ON AIR
Ramifications of Trump's budget in the entertainment industry

Trump's proposed budget would eliminate funding for the National Endowment for the Arts and the Corporation forPublic Broadcasting. 

Mar 16, 2017

People in the industry are already speaking out against Trump's proposed budget cuts, which would, among other things, get rid of the NEA and CPB entirely. Robert Redford said the NEA was crucial to the founding of the Sundance Film Festival. Public radio and television stations that carry content from NPR and PBS would also be affected -- and stations in rural areas would be hit hardest of all. If the cuts do go through, we're likely to see a continuation of the trend already started by the PBS stalwart Sesame Street when they started airing their new episodes first on HBO, which is available only with a paid subscription.

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

