The AT&T-Time Warner merger is a go, with more consolidation to follow

Now that a judge gave AT&T and Time Warner the go ahead to get together, the war for Fox is on. Comcast immediately stepped in with a bid that was almost 20 percent higher than Disney's and in all cash. No matter which company ultimately buys Fox, there's going to be a clean out in the executive offices and a retraction in terms of the number of jobs within the traditional studio systems. Meanwhile, free-spending Time Warner could be in for a culture clash with the fiscally conservative AT&T.