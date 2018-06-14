ON AIR
The AT&T-Time Warner merger is a go, with more consolidation to follow

Following the court's ruling in favor of AT&T, the race to get bigger, faster moved into high gear and leaves a lot of people in Hollywood stressed out about their futures.

Jun 14, 2018

Now that a judge gave AT&T and Time Warner the go ahead to get together, the war for Fox is on. Comcast immediately stepped in with a bid that was almost 20 percent higher than Disney's and in all cash. No matter which company ultimately buys Fox, there's going to be a clean out in the executive offices and a retraction in terms of the number of jobs within the traditional studio systems. Meanwhile, free-spending Time Warner could be in for a culture clash with the fiscally conservative AT&T.

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

