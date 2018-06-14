Now that a judge gave AT&T and Time Warner the go ahead to get together, the war for Fox is on. Comcast immediately stepped in with a bid that was almost 20 percent higher than Disney's and in all cash. No matter which company ultimately buys Fox, there's going to be a clean out in the executive offices and a retraction in terms of the number of jobs within the traditional studio systems. Meanwhile, free-spending Time Warner could be in for a culture clash with the fiscally conservative AT&T.
The AT&T-Time Warner merger is a go, with more consolidation to follow
Following the court's ruling in favor of AT&T, the race to get bigger, faster moved into high gear and leaves a lot of people in Hollywood stressed out about their futures.
Looking ahead to the AT&T-Time Warner merger decision A decision is expected on June 12 as to whether AT&T will be allowed to buy Time Warner. The Justice Department sued to blocked the merger, supposedly on the basis of antitrust laws, but many speculate more political motivations because Trump is no fan of CNN, which is owned by Time Warner.
