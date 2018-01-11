When Ridley Scott made the quick decision to cut Kevin Spacey from his film 'All the Money in the World' and replace him with Christopher Plummer, he had a small window of time to get cast and crew to return for the unexpected reshoots. Scott told reporters that the cast all agreed to come back for very little money, but it's recently been revealed that that wasn't quite the case. Michelle Williams did indeed work for union minimums on the reshoots, but Mark Wahlberg was able to leverage his status in the industry to demand a $1.5 million payday. The whole situation is made more awkward by the fact that the two actors are represented by the same agency, WME.
What's up with the pay disparity in 'All the Money in the World'?
It's now come out that when the cast and crew came back for reshoots on Ridley Scott's latest movie, Michelle Williams did the work for practically nothing, and Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million.
