Long gone are the days when light night hosts would try to be everything to everyone and stay away from contentious issues. Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers have embraced politics on their shows, and now Kimmel is as well -- particularly in regards to healthcare. After having a son who needed open heart surgery, Kimmel has not held back about what he sees as the need for healthcare that covers the kind of care his son received for all people -- not just rich celebrities. This week, he specifically called out Senator Bill Cassidy, who Kimmel says lied to his face about what the bill would cover. He's also taken on Fox's Brian Kilmeade after Kilmeade told him to leave healthcare to the experts. In response, Kimmel told Kilmeade he would "pound" him the next time he saw him.
When healthcare became personal, Jimmy Kimmel got political
Prior to this year, Jimmy Kimmel was the last late night host you'd expect to take on a political issue. Then, he had a son who needed open heart surgery. Now, Kimmel is loudly speaking out against the newest healthcare bill.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From Hollywood Breakdown
Another dispatching of a 'Star Wars' director Colin Trevorrow is out as director of Episode IX. This comes after the firing of Josh Trank and Phil Lord and Christopher Miller on other Star Wars movies. At this point, people are starting to wonder about the Lucasfilm approach of hiring less proven directors to work on such a massive franchise.
Ed Skrein departs 'Hellboy' after fans call out whitewashing Actor Ed Skrein announced he'd be dropping out of Hellboy after being cast as a character who in the original source material is Asian. It's the first time an actor has ever stepped down in response to an outcry over whitewashing. Skrein has been praised for his elegant handling of the situation.
Stunt community asking tough questions after 2 recent deaths A motorcycle racer named Joi "SJ" Harris died on the set of Deadpool 2 this week while attempting a stunt for the film. Harris was an accomplished racer, but did not have stunt experience. Some in the stunt community are asking why she was hired in the first place, and saying that her death could have been prevented.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Introducing There Goes the Neighborhood September 21, 2017 The beige stucco apartment building at 240 Robinson Street has nice a Spanish arch to the front windows and a red tile roof. It looks like a… Read More
Mexico Earthquake: How to help A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday. The quake hit Puebla state, but caused major damage in Mexico city and a vast swath of the country. Updates from NPR: The… Read More