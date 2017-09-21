ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWNHOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

When healthcare became personal, Jimmy Kimmel got political

Prior to this year, Jimmy Kimmel was the last late night host you'd expect to take on a political issue. Then, he had a son who needed open heart surgery. Now, Kimmel is loudly speaking out against the newest healthcare bill. 

COMING SOON

Sep 21, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Long gone are the days when light night hosts would try to be everything to everyone and stay away from contentious issues. Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers have embraced politics on their shows, and now Kimmel is as well -- particularly in regards to healthcare. After having a son who needed open heart surgery, Kimmel has not held back about what he sees as the need for healthcare that covers the kind of care his son received for all people -- not just rich celebrities. This week, he specifically called out Senator Bill Cassidy, who Kimmel says lied to his face about what the bill would cover. He's also taken on Fox's Brian Kilmeade after Kilmeade told him to leave healthcare to the experts. In response, Kimmel told Kilmeade he would "pound" him the next time he saw him.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Hollywood Breakdown

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Introducing There Goes the Neighborhood
For The Curious Blog

Introducing There Goes the Neighborhood September 21, 2017 The beige stucco apartment building at 240 Robinson Street has nice a Spanish arch to the front windows and a red tile roof. It looks like a… Read More

Sep 20, 2017

Mexico Earthquake: How to help
For The Curious Blog

Mexico Earthquake: How to help A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday. The quake hit Puebla state, but caused major damage in Mexico city and a vast swath of the country. Updates from NPR: The… Read More

Sep 20, 2017

Vote! What question should we answer next?
For The Curious Blog

Vote! What question should we answer next? Vote now to help Curious Coast choose what to investigate next. Is there something you’re curious about? Let us know! What do you want to know more about in or… Read More

Sep 15, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed