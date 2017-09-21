When healthcare became personal, Jimmy Kimmel got political

Long gone are the days when light night hosts would try to be everything to everyone and stay away from contentious issues. Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers have embraced politics on their shows, and now Kimmel is as well -- particularly in regards to healthcare. After having a son who needed open heart surgery, Kimmel has not held back about what he sees as the need for healthcare that covers the kind of care his son received for all people -- not just rich celebrities. This week, he specifically called out Senator Bill Cassidy, who Kimmel says lied to his face about what the bill would cover. He's also taken on Fox's Brian Kilmeade after Kilmeade told him to leave healthcare to the experts. In response, Kimmel told Kilmeade he would "pound" him the next time he saw him.