1,500 miles from home: California prisoners in Mississippi

Daletha Hayden hasn't seen her son in almost a year. Her son, William Mitchell was sentenced to prison in California but is incarcerated in Mississippi. He's one of more than four thousand California prisoners in privately run out-of-state prisons. Hayden recently made the long trip out to visit him.

Oct 27, 2017

Eleven years ago California's prison system was bursting at the seams. Gymnasiums were being used as dormitories -- inmates were sleeping in triple bunks. Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger declared a state of emergency- allowing for urgent measures to be taken to bring down the population inside, including shipping thousands of inmates to prisons in other states. It was supposed to be a temporary solution- but more than a decade on from the emergency declaration, many prisoners are still there. KCRW's George Lavender takes us on a journey to visit one of them.

George Lavender

