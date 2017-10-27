Eleven years ago California's prison system was bursting at the seams. Gymnasiums were being used as dormitories -- inmates were sleeping in triple bunks. Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger declared a state of emergency- allowing for urgent measures to be taken to bring down the population inside, including shipping thousands of inmates to prisons in other states. It was supposed to be a temporary solution- but more than a decade on from the emergency declaration, many prisoners are still there. KCRW's George Lavender takes us on a journey to visit one of them.
1,500 miles from home: California prisoners in Mississippi
Daletha Hayden hasn't seen her son in almost a year. Her son, William Mitchell was sentenced to prison in California but is incarcerated in Mississippi. He's one of more than four thousand California prisoners in privately run out-of-state prisons. Hayden recently made the long trip out to visit him.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
George Lavender
More From KCRW Features
Substandard living in Santa Barbara Property owner Dario Pini houses thousands of low-income tenants throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, but faces over 3,000 health and safety violations and three lawsuits by the city of Santa Barbara. A new investigative report explores whether this self-proclaimed savior is actually a slumlord, and why it's taken officials nearly three decades to stop him.