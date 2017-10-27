1,500 miles from home: California prisoners in Mississippi

Eleven years ago California's prison system was bursting at the seams. Gymnasiums were being used as dormitories -- inmates were sleeping in triple bunks. Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger declared a state of emergency- allowing for urgent measures to be taken to bring down the population inside, including shipping thousands of inmates to prisons in other states. It was supposed to be a temporary solution- but more than a decade on from the emergency declaration, many prisoners are still there. KCRW's George Lavender takes us on a journey to visit one of them.