Santa Barbara native Katy Perry on giving back after the fire and mudslides

This weekend, one of Santa Barbara’s most famous homegrown celebrities is returning to her roots. Katy Perry is best known as the only female artist in history with five singles in one album. But before she was an international sensation, she was a teenager from Goleta busking at the Santa Barbara Farmers Market for avocados. She’ll be performing at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday in a sold out show benefiting victims of the Thomas Fire and Montecito Mudslides.