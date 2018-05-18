ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

Santa Barbara native Katy Perry on giving back after the fire and mudslides

This weekend, one of Santa Barbara’s most famous homegrown celebrities is returning to her roots. Katy Perry is best known as the only female artist in history with five singles in one album. But before she was an international sensation, she was a teenager from Goleta busking at the Santa Barbara Farmers Market for avocados. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 17, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

This weekend, one of Santa Barbara’s most famous homegrown celebrities is returning to her roots. Katy Perry is best known as the only female artist in history with five singles in one album. But before she was an international sensation, she was a teenager from Goleta busking at the Santa Barbara Farmers Market for avocados. She’ll be performing at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday in a sold out show benefiting victims of the Thomas Fire and Montecito Mudslides.

Guests:
Katy Perry, musician, singer, @katyperry

CREDITS

Host:
Larry Perel

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed