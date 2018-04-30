ON AIR
Warren Olney interviews Kevin de Leon

KCRW's Warren Olney spoke with de Leon about why he's running.

Apr 30, 2018

One important statewide race in the June 5 primary is for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Dianne Feinstein. California’s senior senator has more than 30 primary opponents, but only a few show up in the polls with any significant support. And the most serious Democrat among them is State Senator Kevin de Leon, who represents Los Angeles in Sacramento and until recently was the senate leader.

But De Leon is facing a 20 to 1 disadvantage in fundraising to Feinstein.

KCRW’s Warren Olney spoke with de Leon about why he’s running.

Host:
Warren Olney

