What's wrong with LA's new trash pickup services?

People who rely on, and pay for, trash pick-up in the city of LA are months in from the roll-out of a new system for commercial properties.

Aug 07, 2017

People who rely on, and pay for, trash pick-up in the city of LA are months in from the roll-out of a new system for commercial properties. But there are a lot of folks who want to throw it out altogether.

CREDITS

More:
David Zahniser (LA Times) on waste removal system, complaints

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

